Odisha: 22 projects worth Rs 4,066.71 Crore approved in SLSWCA meeting

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is undergoing a transformative economic evolution as the 129th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena approved 22 projects valued at Rs 4,066.71 Crore. These diverse investments are poised to reshape Odisha’s economic landscape, solidifying its position as a premier investment destination.

In a landmark decision, the SLSWCA has greenlit a series of 22 new projects spanning various sectors, including Green Energy Equipment, Chemical, Textiles and Apparel, Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Aluminium Downstream, Food Processing, Power & Renewable Energy, IT Infrastructure, Infrastructure & Logistics. With a total employment generation potential of 25,525 and a cumulative investment of Rs 4,066.71 crores across twelve districts, these ventures are expected to significantly contribute to the State’s economic development.

In the Green Energy sector, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Limited, reveals its Electrolyser Manufacturing Plant in Khordha, with a project cost of Rs. 435 crore, promising 300 potential job opportunities.

In Chemical sector, Shalimar Paints Limited in Balasore, with its Paints Varnish and its Applied Products project at an investment of Rs. 135 crore, aims to generate 200 employment opportunities. Reliance Bio Energy Limited introduced two new projects on Compressed Biogas, Fermented Organic Manure in Dhenkanal and Cuttack with a total investment of Rs 242.42 crore and offering employment to 138 individuals. SSIL Paint Industries Private Limited intends to manufacture paint and allied products, investing Rs 150 crore and potentially employing 200 individuals in Khurda.

In the Textile and Apparel sector, OFB Tech Private Limited introduces a project in Khurda on Mens and Women’s casual top and bottom wear, denim jeans, knitted apparel for women men and kids along with leather products at an investment of Rs 857 crore and 15000 job opportunities. M/s. Enrich Clothing Inc. unveils its project on Readymade Garments manufacturing unit in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 52.50 crore and a potential employment to 1020 individuals. In Technical Textile sector, Shalimar Wires Industries Limited in Khordha unveils its project Synthetic Fabric for Industrial Filtration with a project cost of Rs 76 crore and employment to 100 individuals.

In metal downstream, BMW Industries Limited introduces its project in galvanised plain coil, colour coating line and cold rolling mill in Jajpur with a project cost of Rs 713 crore and offering 276 potential job opportunities. Segma Profiles Pvt Ltd. Initiates its Steel Structure Profiles and Pipes manufacturing unit in Sambalpur with a project cost of Rs 54.26 crore and 250 employment opportunities.

Shyam Steel Fabrications Pvt Ltd will produce metal beam crash barriers, octagonal poles high mast and swaged poles, and RDSO-approved bridges and structures for the Steel Downstream sector, with a project cost of Rs 90 crore and potential employment for 1,100 people in Khurda.

In the Food Processing sector, Bajrangbali Minmet Pvt Ltd. initiates a unit for instant pasta and vermicelli, sweet potato powder production, contributing Rs 52.10 crore and potentially employing 50 individuals in Sundargarh. Also in the Food, Beverage & Allied Sectors, OFB Tech Private Limited plans to produce maize starch powder, maize germ, maize gluten, bran fibre, and enriched bran fibre for Rs 150 crore, potentially employing 400 people in Nabarangapur.

In the Power & Renewable Energy sector, Hindalco Industries Limited invests in Solar Pv Power in Koraput with an investment of Rs. 200 crores and 80 potential job opportunities. Tata Steel Limited invests in 22 MW Solar Pv Power Plant in Sundergarh, with an investment of Rs. 125.69 crores and offering job employment to 23 individuals. Adani Total Energies Biomass Limited aims to produce compressed biogas for this sector, with a project cost of Rs 136.50 crore and potential employment for 180 people in Sambalpur.

In the IT Infrastructure sector, Pine Square LLP and A K Das Associates ltd. unveils IT Parks (Own Land) in Khordha with projects costs Rs. 110 crores and Rs. 51.62 crore respectively while providing jobs to 250 and 61 individuals respectively.

Further in the Infrastructure sector, Geo Impex and Logistics Pvt. Ltd. diversifies its portfolio with a manufacturing unit in Chatrapur, Ganjam, with an investment of Rs. 207 crore and generating employment for 4,650 individuals. Koli Commercial LLP unveils its project on Coal Transportation through Railway Siding in Angul with an investment cost of Rs 77.12 crore and offering employment to 182 individuals.

In the Aluminium Downstream sector, Cabcon India Limited plans to produce 72000 MT cable conductors in Jharsuguda with a project cost of Rs 100 crore and 1000 job opportunities. For the Machinery and Equipment sector, Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Limited is investing in Material Handling Systems with a project cost of Rs 51 crores and potential employment to 65 people in Khurda.

In a collective effort, these 22 transformative projects, with a cumulative investment of Rs 4,066.71 crores, are poised to create 25,525 employment opportunities, paving the way for enhanced industrial growth and economic prosperity in Odisha.

Odisha continues to see an increase in investments across a variety of industries, encouraging economic growth and job prospects throughout the State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s strong leadership is transforming Odisha into a desirable global investment destination, and his innovative approach and commitment to sustainable and equitable growth have raised high bar for the State’s overall development.