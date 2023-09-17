3 killed, 4 critical after being struck by lightning during football match in Rourkela

Rourkela: At least three persons were killed and four others sustained critical injuries after being struck by lightning in Odisha’s Sundergarh district today.

A group of people were reportedly witching a football match at Birual village under Brahmanitarang police station limits of the district. In the meantime heavy rain accompanied by strong lightning occurred in the area.

The lightning struck the crowd which left three people dead on the spot and four others critical. All the injured persons were taken to the Rourkela government hospital for treatment.

Brahmanitarang police said to have started an investigation into the matter. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem.