Puri: Dreaded criminal Jagan Khatei arrested while planning to sell guns

Puri: Dreaded criminal Jagan Khatei, who is also involved in smuggling of guns, has been arrested by Puri Sadar Police, informed Additional SP Sushil Kumar Mishra.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sadar Police under the leadership of SDPO Rabi Narayan Bhanja conducted a raid at Haladia Chhaka and arrested Khatei while he was planning to sell two guns, informed the Additional SP.

Jagan Khatei, who is a native of Ambapada area of the pilgrim city, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of servitor Krushnachandra Pratihari. However, he had come out of the jail after getting bail recently.

Police have seized two guns, one live bullet and a mobile phone from his possessions, said the Additional SP adding that a total of four criminal cases are pending against Jagan Khatei at different police stations of Puri.