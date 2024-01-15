3 injured in separate incidents due to kite thread in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In three separate incidents, three people have been injured due to kite thread in Cuttack of Odisha, said reliable reports on Monday. Reports say that one person was injured as the kite thread got wound around his finger while he was walking by. The incident was reported from Balikuda area under the Sadar Police station. The injured person belongs to Niali area.

According to reports, another person was injured in Cuttack near Balikuda square while coming on a bike. It has been reported that one of the youth’s neck was cut by the kite thread tied around his neck, while the palm of the other was cut and was covered in blood.

Police have imposed a ban on the use of kites with Chinese ‘manja’ and plastic strings while celebrating the Makar Sankranti tomorrow and warned stringent action against those who would use such kites.

It is to be noted here that there is a tradition of flying kites on Makar Sankranti and people use different types of kites. Some people even use the kites with manja and plastic strings which pose thereat to especially commuters on roads and birds in the sky.

As there were several such incidents, the Commissionerate police has issued a guideline where in it banned the flying of kites with Chinese Manja and plastic strings while celebrating the festival.

Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said that people and the shopkeepers have been made aware of the restrictions. The awareness initiatives will continue even tomorrow and raids will be conducted at different places and strict actions would be taken against people who use the kites with Chinese Manja and plastic strings.