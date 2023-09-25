2 killed, 1 critical in separate elephant attacks in Odisha’s Sundargarh

Sundargarh: In a distressing incident, one person lost his life due to elephant attack in Sundargarh, said reports from reliable sources. The incident took place during the early morning hours of Monday.

As per reports, the incident took place in Timana village under the Badagaon forest range in Sundargarh district. The deceased has been identified ar Bipin Toppo.

Reports from reliable sources state that a similar incident took place last night in Tangargaon of the district. Reportedly, 1 elderly woman was killed in an elephant attack while a lady was left critically injured.