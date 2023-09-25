Odisha monsoon: Low pressure over BoB in 1st week of October, yellow warning to 11 districts for today

Bhubaneswar: Rainfall in the country is likely to decrease from today. The Southwest monsoon is to start retreating from India today. As per weather forecasts, the monsoon winds will retreat from Rajasthan within the next 24 hours. Favorable climatic conditions are prevailing for the withdrawal, as indicated by the Indian Meteorological department.

Generally, the Southwest monsoon retreats from Odisha by October 15 every year. However, no such information has been ascertained yet. This is due to the possibility of the development of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the first week of October. Some areas of Odisha continue to receive lightning along with thunderstorms.

The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to 11 districts in view of lightning along with thunderstorm for today. From what weather forecasts tell us, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the West-central Bay of Bengal adjoining the Northern Andaman sea by September 29.

A low pressure area is likely to develop within the next 24 hours. Further, the formed low pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression, causing rains in the state. Post which, intensity of rainfall in the state is likely to decrease. This will be followed by the retreat of Odisha monsoon