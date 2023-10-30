2 kids critical after being thrashed by step mother in Athagarh in Odisha

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two kids have sustained critical injury after being thrashed by their step mother in Athagarh area of Cuttack district in Odisha. The incident took place in Ashok Nagar area under Athagarh Police limits.

As per reports, the critically injured brother and sister managed to come out of the house today after being thrashed by their step mother. As the locals saw them, they rescued the two children and informed Police. The siblings were taken to Athagarh hospital for treatment.

It has been alleged that earlier on many occasions, the said woman has thrashed these kids. The woman allegedly thrashed the two kids after tying their hands with rope.

As a result of the abuse, the two kids have sustained critical injury. Injury marks have been clearly visible at multiple places including in the face. Even, the boy has allegedly sustained critical injury in his private part.

The accused woman has been detained in Athagarh Police Station. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: Illegal Firecrackers Seized In Jatni Of Odisha, 2 Arrested