Illegal firecrackers seized in Jatni of Odisha, 2 arrested

Jatni: In a major haul in the illegal manufacture of firecrackers in Odisha, the police has busted an illegal unit and firecrackers seized in Jatni.

Reports say that on October 30, while ASI Rambhabati Barua along with staff performing day patrolling duty and huge amount of firecrackers were seized in Jatni.

Along with some local handmade bombs from the possession of Chhabi aka Chhabindra Kumar Subudhi (49), and Pabi aka Pabitra Subudhi (46), both are sons of Late Kailash Chandra Subudhi of village Kusumati Majhi Sahi under Jatni police limits in Bhubaneswar UPD in Khurda district.

It is worth mentioning here that they has kept firecrackers illegally and had kept the same in their house and were selling the same to the General public without licence and authority.

Here is a list of the articles that have been seized in the raid by the police:

1. Local made Kumpi (flowerpot) -400 pcs.

2. Local sparklers -1000 pcs.

3. Local paper shot (small bomb)-500 pcs.

4. Local paper shot (large bomb) -700 pcs.

5. 60 shot -15 pkt.

6. 120 shot -10 pkt.

7. 3 shot single-05 pkt.

8. Rocket -02 pkt

9. 4- Twinkle star-40 pkts,

10. 5-Jamin Crackers-100 Pkts,

11. 6- Jamin Crakcers deluxe-60 Pkts,

12. 7- Kitkat-160 Pkts,

13. 8- Flower Pots Giant-21 Pkts,

14. 9-7 colors 7 shots-8 pkts,

15. 10- Rocket-32 pkts,

16. 11-sky painter-60 Pkts,

17. 12-10 cm Spark colors- 35 pkts,

18. 13-12 cm spark color-28 pkts,

19. 14-15 cm spark color-24 pkts.

20. 15- sky lamps- 1 pkts, 16- 3000 lars