111 litres foreign liquor seized, 1 held in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: In a major crackdown against illegal trade of illicit liquor, Police on Wednesday seized a huge cache of foreign liquor during a raid in Balasore district of Odisha. One person was also arrested in this connection.

As per reports, by the direction of Balasore SP Sagarika Nath, the Baliapal Police today conducted a raid in Narayanpur area of Baliapal and seized at least 111 liters 945 ml of foreign liquor and 25 litres of I/D liquor were seized.

Also, one accused person was apprendedd in this connection. This case relates to Baliapala PS case no. 14/23. Further investigation of the case is underway.