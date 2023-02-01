Naba Das death case: Justice JP Das to oversee investigation

Bhubaneswar: Retired Justice JP Das will oversee the investigation into the death of Naba Das. There have been discussions that this incident has affected the governance system, political system and social system of Odisha.

There are various discussions that there should be a CBI investigation into the unfortunate, shocking and sudden death of the Minister. In another announcement today it is worth mentioning that retired Justice JP Das will investigate the incident.

A major reshuffle has taken place relating to the police officers in the district. It is worth mentioning that, the Brajarajnagar IIC Pradyumna Kumar Swain has been transferred to Sambalpur district police headquarters.

Furthermore, the Gandhi Chowk outpost in-charge SI Sashibhusan Podha has been transferred to Sonepur district police headquarters. According to reliable reports, the PSO Mitrabhanu Deo of Late Minister Naba Das has been suspended from service with immediately.

Two days after the assassination of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das in Jharsuguda, the state government on Tuesday transferred the district’s SP and Brajarajnagar SDPO to police headquarters.

According to official orders, Superintendent of Oolice, Jharsuguda, Rahul Jain and sub-divisional police officer, Brajarajnagar, Gupteswar Bhoi have been attached to state police headquarters, Cuttack.

Bhoi has been replaced by SDPO of Athamallik, Chintamani Pradhan, while Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas has transferred to Jharsuguda. Police ASI Gopal Das killed the minister by firing a bullet near Gandhi Chhak of Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda on January 29.

The state government has taken this move after criticism from the opposition BJP and Congress, which lashed out at the Chief Minister and DGP for not taking any action against persons, who were given the responsibility of security for the minister.