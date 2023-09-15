1 student dead, 2 critical in road accident in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: In a tragic road accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha, one student has died and two others are critical, said reliable reports.

The accident allegedly took place near Chandbali College Indoor Stadium road in Bhadrak district. Reports say that the accident took place as the scooter was at very high speed and hit the electricity pole.

It is worth mentioning that one of the students died on the spot as the impact was so strong, two others have been badly injured said reports.

The two injured students were immediately rushed to the Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition was serious.

The local police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for postmortem. An investigation has been launched in this regard, said reliable reports. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.