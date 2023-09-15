1 student dead, 2 critical in road accident in Bhadrak of Odisha

In a tragic road accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha, one student has died and two others are critical, said reliable reports.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
road accident in Bhadrak
Image Credits: Kerala Kaumudi (Representational Image)

Bhadrak: In a tragic road accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha, one student has died and two others are critical, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, one student has been killed on the spot while two others have bee critically injured in the accident in Bhadrak.

The accident allegedly took place near Chandbali College Indoor Stadium road in Bhadrak district. Reports say that the accident took place as the scooter was at very high speed and hit the electricity pole.

It is worth mentioning that one of the students died on the spot as the impact was so strong, two others have been badly injured said reports.

The two injured students were immediately rushed to the Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition was serious.

The local police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for postmortem. An investigation has been launched in this regard, said reliable reports. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Blood-Soaked Body Found In Lokmanya Tilak Express In Puri, Probe Underway

You might also like

Odisha vigilance arrests OAS officer on charges of possessing DA

Puri: Mahasnana of Lord Jagannath takes place after 5 hours of delay

Saptapuri Amabasya today: Special rituals to be executed in Puri Srimandira

Odisha: Elderly man falls in Taladanda canal in Cuttack, dies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans