Blood-soaked body found in Lokmanya Tilak Express in Puri, probe underway

Puri: In a shocking incident, a blood-soaked body was found in Lokmanya Tilak Express in Puri on Friday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, a blood-drenched body was found in a pool of blood in the bogie of Puri -Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express when the train halted at the Puri Railway station.

The deceased man has been identified as Ganesh Singh.

The passengers of the train spotted the body and immediately informed the railway police. The Government Railway Police (GRP) immediately reached the spot.

The GRP immediately seized the body and sent it for postmortem. The GRP has started a detailed investigation in this regard. The police is trying to find out the time of death, who killed Ganesh and other such details.

Detailed probe underway in this matter. The reason of the death is yet to be ascertained. The postmortem report is awaited in this case. Further detailed report awaited in this matter.