Virat Kohli stops fans from chanting ‘Sara Sara’, asks to cheer up Shubman Gill, Watch

Mumbai: In a video going viral over the internet, Indian star cricketer, Virat Kohli is seen stopping fans to chat ‘Sara Sara’ and asking to cheer up Shubman Gill by chant his name during the match between India and Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Amidst a sensational performance from Team India, Kohli’s actions stole the limelight.

As always, Kohli’s on-field presence was captivating, drawing the attention of television cameras and fans alike. From his precise batting to agile fielding, every aspect of his game became prime-time entertainment. And while the cameras were busy capturing his brilliance, the crowd added their own unique moments through their mobile phones.

Fans recorded Kohli dancing to the tune of “My Name is Lakhan” and even cheered for him to take on the role of a bowler, shouting, “Kohli ko bowling do (give the ball to Kohli).” However, it was Kohli’s response to the constant “Sara, Sara” chants from the crowd that truly stood out.

Kohli responded to the crowd’s taunts by urging them to support Shubman Gill. He pointed towards Gill and encouraged the crowd to chant his name, resulting in thunderous “Shubman Shubman” chants echoing throughout the stadium.

The match proved to be a night to remember for India, with Gill and Kohli forming a remarkable 189-run partnership for the second wicket after captain Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal. Although both Gill (92) and Kohli (88) narrowly missed centuries, their partnership provided India with a strong foundation.

Subsequently, Shreyas Iyer silenced his critics by smashing 82 runs off 56 balls, including six sixes, helping India post a commanding total of 357/8.

The Indian bowling trio of Bumrah (1/8), Siraj (3/15), and Shami (5/18) then decimated the Sri Lankan lineup, dismissing them for a mere 55 runs. This resounding 302-run victory secured India’s place in the World Cup semi-finals, making them the only unbeaten team in the tournament with seven consecutive wins.