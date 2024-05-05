IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today, see details

Today’s match of IPL 2024 tournament will see a clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. Today’s KKR vs LSG match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

In the history of IPL, team Lucknow and team Kolkata have clashed against each other four times. Out of which, Lucknow Super Giants have won three while Kolkata Knight Riders have won only one.

Let us now know about the points table of the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament. The Shreyas Iyer led team Kolkata are on the second position of the table with an NRR of +1.098. Meanwhile, the KL Rahul led team Lucknow are on the third position with an NRR of +0.094. KKR and LSG have won seven and six of 10 matches played, respectively.

Let us take a look at the squads for today’s IPL match:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph