ICC World Cup 2023: Australia set victory target of 200 runs for India

Chennai: In a high-stakes clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India managed to restrict Australia to a target of 200 runs in a key World Cup encounter. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Australia faced a formidable challenge posed by India’s spinners.

The Australian innings witnessed an early breakthrough when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opener Mitchell Marsh in just the third over. Despite a 69-run partnership between David Warner and Steve Smith, India’s spinners effectively curbed the Australian scoring rate. Ravindra Jadeja turned the tide by taking two crucial wickets in the 30th over, further rattling the Australian lineup. Prior to that, Kuldeep Yadav had broken the partnership by dismissing Warner.

Jadeja continued his impressive form by ending Smith’s stay in the middle and subsequently dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in the same over. These breakthroughs significantly hindered Australia’s progress.

In a notable change, India’s batting order saw Ishan Kishan open alongside Rohit Sharma, with Shubman Gill sidelined due to illness. The absence of Gill, diagnosed with dengue, prompted this change in the top order. Ishan Kishan, known for his prowess as an opener, now has a crucial role to play.

Meanwhile, India bolstered their bowling attack by including Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad, providing additional spin options. Ashwin’s experience on Chennai’s black-soil pitch may prove advantageous for the Indian team.

For Australia, the challenge remains significant. Although they found their rhythm in the final ODI against India at Rajkot, they continue to face uncertainties, with Marcus Stoinis’ injury casting doubt on his availability and Travis Head unavailable for the early stages of the World Cup.

