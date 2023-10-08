IND vs AUS: Australia Elects to Bat First Against India in ICC World Cup 2023 Opener

Chennai: In an exciting start to the ICC World Cup 2023, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first in their match against India at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

However, there’s a setback for the Indian team as Shubman Gill will miss the match. Gill was diagnosed with dengue in the days leading up to the game, and unfortunately, he hasn’t recovered in time. To fill the gap, Ishan Kishan will be opening the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

Notably, Travis Head is not part of Australia’s Playing 11 as he is currently in Adelaide.

When it comes to ICC World Cups, Australia boasts a dominant record, having won eight out of the 12 matches they’ve played so far.

In their recent encounters, Australia holds a 3-2 winning advantage over India. India has faced setbacks in two of their last five ODI matches, while Australia has suffered only one loss.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa