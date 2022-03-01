Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022: Online application for 138 vacancies begins, apply now

Applications are invited from unmarried eligible men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jan 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. A total of 138 vacant posts in Executive, Education and Technical branches will be fulfilled during this recruitment drive.

Indian Navy SSC Vacancy details

Important dates

Beginning of online application: February 25, 2022

Last date of online application: March 12, 2022

Indian Navy SSC Vacancy name and number of posts

General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre: 40

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC): 6

Observer: 8

Pilot: 15

Logistics: 18

Education: 17

Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]: 15

Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]: 30

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022 age limits

General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre: Born between 2 Jan 1998 and 1 Jul 2003.

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC): Born between 2 Jan 1998 and 1 Jul 2003

Air Traffic Controller (ATC): Between 2 Jan 1998 and 1 Jan 2002

Observer: Born between 2 Jan 1999 and 1 Jan 2004

Pilot: Between 2 Jan 1999 and 1 Jan 2004

Logistics: Between 2 Jan 1998 and 1 Jul 2003

Education: Between 2 Jan 1998 and 1 Jan 2002

Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]: Between 2 Jan 1998 and 1 Jul 2003

Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]: Between 2 Jan 1998 and 1 Jul 2003

How to apply for Indian Navy SSC Vacancy 2022

Candidates are to register and fill applications on the Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in w.e.f 25 Feb 22.

Tenure of Commission of Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022 selection procedure