Woman claims Poha to be worst breakfast in viral post, Internet responds

Poha is common breakfast in India. Flattened rice, spices, nuts, and veggies come together to make this dish, makes it healthier yet light breakfast option. Meanwhile, a viral post of a woman claiming Poha to be the worst breakfast has left internet divided and spark online debate.

The post has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by user named Muskan. She has shared the image of Poha with a caption that read, “Tell me a worse breakfast than this.” After being shared, the post has garnered over 7.4 lakh views, while nearly three thousand X users have liked the post.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Agar agli baar bola to daal makhni naan ban krva dunga.” Another person wrote, “”Your mom probably does not know how to cook Poha if you do not like it for breakfast.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Literally every other breakfast because Poha is the best breakfast of all time.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “You have to have Upma every day.” A fifth person wrote, “It is the best breakfast ever.” Another person wrote, “Tell me a worst tweet than this?”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE POST.