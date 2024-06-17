Train accident in West Bengal: Death toll rises to 15, 19 trains cancelled

Darjeeling: The death toll of the train tragedy in the Phansidewa area of West Bengal’s Darjeeling has hiked to 15, while, 60 people were injured, as per reported by Deccan Herald. The accident occurred when a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express train on Monday morning at around 8.30 am.

On receiving information, DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The injured are rushed to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the PMO announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Furthermore, Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw announced ex-gratia and tweeted, “Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims – Rs 10 lakhs in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakhs towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.”

Meanwhile, 19 trains have been canceled due to the incident. These are: