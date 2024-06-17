Train accident in West Bengal: Death toll rises to 15, 19 trains cancelled

Darjeeling: The death toll of the train tragedy in the Phansidewa area of West Bengal’s Darjeeling has hiked to 15, while, 60 people were injured, as per reported by Deccan Herald. The accident occurred when a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express train on Monday morning at around 8.30 am.
On receiving information, DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The injured are rushed to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.
Following the incident, the PMO announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
Furthermore, Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw announced ex-gratia and tweeted, “Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims – Rs 10 lakhs in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakhs towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.”
Meanwhile, 19 trains have been canceled due to the incident. These are:
- 19602 New Jalpaiguri – Udaipur City Weekly Express of 17.06.
- 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.
- 12423 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24
- 01666 Agartala – Rani Kamlapati Special train of 16.06.24
- 12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 16.06.24
- 06105 Nagercoil Jn.- Dibrugarh Special of 14.06.24.
- 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.
- 12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.
- 22301 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.
- 12346 Guwahati- Howrah Saraighat Express of 17.06.24.
- 12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Northeast Express of 17.06.24.
- 12510 Guwahati- Bengaluru Express of 17.06.24.
- 22302 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.
- 15620 Kamakhya- Gaya Express of 17.06.24.
- 15962 Dibrugarh- Howrah Kamrup Express of 17.06.24.
- 15636 Guwahati- Okha Express of 17.06.24.
- 15930 New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express of 17.06.24.
- 13148 Bamanhat-Sealdah Uttar Banga Express of 17.06.24.
- 22504 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Express of 17.06.24