Kashipur Death Cases: Odisha CM Majhi Orders Probe At The Earliest

Over suspected cases of deaths in Manuspadar village of Kashipur, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the State Health Department and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) to enquire and find out the reasons for such cases and take all possible steps to bring the situation to normal.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Panchayati Raj Department to provide drinking water supply and construct a motorable road to the place at the earliest. It may be mentioned here that the five reported deaths at village Manuspadar in Kashipur block of Rayagada district have occurred over a period of one month. The village is in a remote and difficult area.

The State team had visited and camped there and done necessary investigations, door to door screening and treatment. Health teams are visiting daily and closely monitoring the situation. The first four deaths were not brought to any health facility or health worker, and were cremated at community level. But they are suspected to be cases of Diphtheria.

For the fifth death, samples were sent to RMRC for testing and have today been confirmed to be diphtheria. A prophylactic dose of antibiotic has been given to all susceptible persons in the community. Symptomatic patients are responding to treatment. “The situation is presently under control,” the official press release from the office of the CM read.