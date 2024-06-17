HVF Recruitment 2024: Apply for 253 Apprentice posts, check eligibility and other details

The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi has announced recruitment notification for 59th Batch Trade apprentices. The recruitment drive is set to fill up 253 Apprentice post vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the HVF at avnl.co.in to apply for the recruitment before June 22.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: June 8

Application End Date: June 22

Vacancy Details:

Total vacancies: 253

For non-ITI:

Fitter: 32

Welder: 24

Machinist: 36

For Ex-ITI:

Fitter: 45

Welder: 38

Machinist: 43

Painter: 05

Welder: 20

Electronics Mechanic: 10

Educational Qualification:

Non-ITI: A candidate must have passed the Class 10 or equivalent course with at least 50% marks from the recognized board or institution.

Ex-ITI: A candidate must have passed class 10 examinations or an equivalent course from a recognized board or institution and passed the relevant trade test from the recognized State Council for Vocational Training/ National Council for Vocational Training or any other specified authority.

Age Limit:

Candidate should be between 15 and 24 years of age.

Application Fees:

General/OBC: Rs 100

SC/ST/PwBD, and others: Exempted from paying application fees

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of HVF at avnl.co.in

Go to the career tab and download the application form for the HVF apprentices.

Fill out the entire form with relevant details such as basic details, education, etc.

Paste your recent passport-size photograph on the application form and self-attest all the relevant documents that prove your claim.

After completing it, send the application form via post to the following address, where the envelope is scribed with 59th BATCH TRADE APPRENTICES:

Chief General Manager Heavy, Vehicles Factory, Avadi, Chennai, Pin 600064, Tamil Nadu.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of HVF at avnl.co.in.