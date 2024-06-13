Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 627 posts, Check vacancy and other details

Candidates who are looking for a job opportunity in the banking sector should check the latest notification released by Bank of Baroda(BoB). Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 notification has invited applications for a total of 627 vacancies for regular as well as contractual positions on its official website, www.bankofbaroda.com. The application process will start on 12 January 2024 and will continue till 02 July 2024.

The last date for submission of payment of fees is also 02 July 2024. Aspirants can refer the given article for the essential details related to Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024.

Application Dates BoB recruitment 2024

• Application starting date: June 12, 2024

• Last date to apply: July 2, 2024

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

Vacancies: 627

Regular Posts: 168

Contractual Posts: 459

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university. However, preference shall be given to those having postgraduate degrees in Agriculture, Veterinary Science, Sociology, Psychology, and Social work. The candidates should be well-known in the local language, and should possess computer knowledge.

Age Limit

The job aspirants should be candidates must be at least 24 years old and must not exceed the upper age limit of 60 years. Additionally, they must have completed their graduation from a reputed university. However, it is important to note that the age limit and qualifications vary from post to post.

Application fees

The applicants belonging to General, EWS and OBs categories need to pay Rs 600 with Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges.

The applicants belonging to SC, ST, PWD and Women categories must pay Rs 199 with Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges.

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024?