Thieves loot from moving truck on a highway, Video goes viral

Most of the Indian Bollywood audience are acquainted with the movie ‘Dhoom’ and are aware about the loot sequence on bikes. Well, a similar incident from Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district is similar to the scenes from Dhoom. In the viral video, the thieves were seen looting from a moving truck on the highway. While two thieves were robbing the truck, the third thief was seen chasing the truck on a motorcycle.

In the leaked footage, we can see two thieves on a moving goods truck on the highway. The thieves manage to steal a big bag (filled with goods) after removing the upper cover of the truck’s carrier. They manage to toss the bag on the highway and then climb down and jump on a motorcycle that is ridden by the third thief. All the three thieves on the bike slow down as the truck moves forward on the highway. The thieves were likely to stop and then pick up the stolen items from the highway. It is quite surprising that the truck driver did not notice the robbery on his truck and was unaffected by the whole incident.

The video was recorded by a traveler who was in a car and was recording it through his smartphone. As the incident was dropped on Twitter, it became viral and is now making rounds on social media platform X.

Watch the viral video here