3 women die in Koraput of Odisha as land caves in on them

Koraput: In a tragic incident as many as three women died in Koraput as land caved in on them while digging of soil was underway, said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, three women died after being crushed under the soil. While one body was recovered from the spot, another woman was declared brought dead by the doctor.

The Koraput Sadar police station and fire brigade continued efforts to rescue another person. She is reported to have died too.

The incident took place near the Mansa temple in Kolab of Koraput district. Phunni Badanayak, Champa Badanayak died while the identity of one other woman is yet to be ascertained. They were buried while digging soil, said preliminary reports. All the women were from Salmanguda village of Koraput district, further reports added.