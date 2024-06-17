Girl eats snakes alive in viral clip, Video leaves internet in disbelief

A lot of people across the globe have a phobia of snakes. Meanwhile, a video of a girl eating snakes alive has left the internet in disbelief and disgust.

The video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram by @asmrmukbangworld. In the clip, the girl is seen chewing a raw snake. In the clip, it can be seen that snakes are kept in front of a girl. The video has been shared with a caption that read, “Snakee” and an emoji of a snake.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 16.1 million views, while nearly 1.06 lakh Instagram users have liked the video. The video has further received over thirteen thousand comments

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Instagram plz make a dislike button below in reel” Another person wrote, “Chi mujhe to dekhte hi ulti aane lagi.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “She can never come to my house to eat she gonna be pissed of cuz I ain’t got none of that in my fridge at all.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “This is just nasty but so interesting to watch.” A fifth person wrote, “Yh, I support this kill that snake, stir fry, boiled, poached, stew anyhow you want it.”