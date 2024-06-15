Schedule for entire Rath Yatra related rituals fixed and approved by Chatisha Niyoga

Puri: In the Chatisha Niyoga meeting held on June 14, the complete schedule from Rajendrabhishek on 17 June to Niladri Bije on 19 July has been finalized. The Niyoga has approved schedule for Rath Yatra rituals.

The administration of the Srimandir sought the cooperation of the members of the Chatisha Niyoga to ensure that the Snana Jatra of Lord Jagannnath can be completed smoothly with discipline and peace. As there are a lot of sacred rituals in Devasnana Purnima of the Lord on June 22, special importance has been laid on how to conduct it in an orderly manner. The auspicious bathing time on the Devasnana Purnima is from 4 am to 6 am.

Further it is worth mentioning that after completion of the rituals, it has been decided that the Chera Pahanra will be held at 2:00 pm, Hatibesh will be set up at 2:40, Sahana Mela Darshan will be held between 6:30 and 9:30. As mentioned in the chart, few important rituals scheduled to be held between 10:30 pm and 1:00 pm will be followed by the Bahuda Pahandi at 1:30. Then the Suna Chita and Rahurekha Mailam will be observed. However, there might be a change in the ritual timings as per requirements, confirmed the Srimandir administration.

It will be a big challenge for the Temple administration and the district authorities as the day is fast approaching. The Chief administrator of the temple said that all the arrangements will be made for the gathering of lakhs of devotees during the Snana Jatra. The Sevayats have promised that all kinds of cooperation will be provided to streamline the arrangements for the upcoming Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra.

The Chatisha Niyoga meeting of Sri Mandir was held on Friday at 6 pm, said reports. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief administrator of the temple Veer Bikram Yadav while the District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain, SP Pinak Mishra and senior officials of the temple administration, serving members of the management committee and serving members of the Chatisha Niyog were present.