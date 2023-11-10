WATCH: Woman makes DIY crop top from shopping bag, were netizens impressed?

In today’s time, terms like ‘eco-friendly’ and ‘sustainable’ are always in talks. Coming from which, sustainable fashion as become quite the thing off late. In one such similar incident, a recent attempt by a woman at sustainable fashion grabbed attention of the internet.

In the video that went viral, the woman was seen making a DIY Crop top out of a shopping bag. She took to her account on Instagram to share a video of the design, making process, and the final output.

The video opens up to show the woman cutting the shopping bag into several parts as for her requirement. As the video progresses, we see her cutting the handles of the shopping bag.

She adds a bit of design element to the handles and uses them as the straps of her dress. At the end, she can also be seen posing with her DIY crop top from a shopping bag. She also hold the bottom part of the bag as her shopping clutch.

The designer, ‘Hannah Liz Jacob’ shared the video on her Instagram along with the caption, “Upcycle story.” Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Liz Jacob (@hannah.liz.jacob)



Since getting shared on October 29, the video has crossed over 1.8 lakh views. Despite the innovative thought, it seems that the attempt failed to impress netizens. The video of the woman making a DIY Crop top from a shopping bag also garnered numerous comments. Comments on the video read, “If you don’t want wastage just tell those guys you don’t need a bag and carry your own!! So simple!!”

One user even commented saying, “I understand your intentions but this just doesn’t make any sense. You could have used the bag for groceries or may be could use it for plant potters too. If you want to make a clothing item, just upcycle old bed sheets, table cloths, sarees. A paper bag for crop isn’t a good idea. I am not trying to dismiss you here, just take this as a feedback.”