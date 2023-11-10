WATCH: Video of stray cat giving massage to dog amuses netizens

In a heart-warming display of affection, a video has gone viral on social media. The video captures a cat giving massage to a street dog. The video was originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @buitengebieden.

Notably, this handle is known for posting uplifting videos of animal. Now this viral video opens up to show a stray cat using its paws to massage a street dog. Interestingly, the dog seems to thoroughly enjoy the experience with its eyes closed.

The video of the cat giving massage to a dog was shared along with the caption “massage.” The simple yet fitting caption resonated with viewers who thoroughly appreciate the delightful interaction between both the animals. Take a look at the viral video here:



Since getting shared on November 8, the videos of the cat giving massage to a dog has amassed over 2.9 million views and counting.

Netizens took to the comments section of the post to express their emotions of the video. Commentators expressed their joy at the unusual yet heartening scene. One viewer humorously remarked, “The best massage ever. I want to try that lol.”

Another acknowledged the cat’s skill saying, “What a massage therapist!” Several other comments read, “Welcome to Kitty’s Beauty Parlor,” “Cat massages are the best,” and “Adorable interaction between two great friends” among numerous others.