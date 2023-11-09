WATCH: Video of girl dancing at crowded railway station surfaces online, Netizens react

We are living in a time where people are always on the lookout for different platforms and styles to showcase their talent. Amid their hunt for the same, there come times when things go wrong, ultimately leading to criticism by people. Now, a recent video of a girl dancing at crowded railway station has gone viral. It seems that netizens did not take this dance too well. Let us know.

The viral video is a 41-second dance clip that shows a girl dancing at a crowded railway station. The video opens up to show the girl in a bright pink cocktail dress. She then starts grooving to the beats of ‘Pinky.’ The song is from the 2013 movie ‘Zanjeer,’ originally featuring Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

As the dance clip progresses, it can be seen that she twirls on and about at the platform, causing trouble to the movement of the passengers. As she keeps grooving to the music, people around her could not help but stare and smile.

The video next cuts to another of her dance performance inside a local train on the Bhojpuri song ‘Saj ke Sawar ke.’ It is to be noted that one of the earlier videos of the girl dancing to ‘Saj ke Sawar ke’ had also made to the headlines.

The video of the girl dancing at crowded railway station was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a page named ‘mumbaimatterz.’ In the caption they tagged the Ministry of Indian railways and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The page further wrote, “Wondering why is @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw silent & allowing such “Nautanki” “Tamasha?”

Take a look:

Wondering why is @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw silent & allowing such “Nautanki” “Tamasha?@RailwaySeva Railway Premises, Stations, Tracks, Platforms, Coaches, Overbridges, Elevators are all becoming a “stage” for these “Reel Mongers”. High time it’s put to end. pic.twitter.com/kiq5hRLqk9 — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) November 8, 2023



The viral video of the girl dancing at crowded railway station was looked down upon by a significant section of netizens. One X user wrote, “She should be arrested for causing inconvenience to public at the railway station.” Other comments included, “That is true. There must be an immediate action on this,” “Why Railway Police have not Arrested Her to create Nonsense,” among numerous others.