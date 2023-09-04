WATCH: Driver rides Auto rickshaw on crowded foot overbridge to avoid traffic jam, video goes viral

In a bizarre incident, an auto-rickshaw driver in New Delhi took a rather unconventional route to escape a traffic jam by driving his three-wheeler onto a crowded footbridge.

The astonishing incident unfolded at the Hamdard Nagar Red Light Sangam Vihar Traffic Circle, where the auto rickshaw driver found himself trapped in a sea of vehicles on the road.

Eager to avoid the traffic, he made a daring move, took a steep turn, and moved his auto onto the footpath, ultimately driving it up the stairs of the footbridge.

An onlooker managed to capture the entire stunt on camera, and since then, the footage has gone viral on social media. The risky act not only endangered the life of the driver but also jeopardised the safety of pedestrians crossing the bridge.

The daring auto-rickshaw driver has been identified as Amit, a 25-year-old resident of Sangam Vihar. Delhi police swiftly took action, arresting both Amit and an individual who had assisted him in this astonishing escapade.