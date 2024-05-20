Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar casts vote for the first time, know why

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar casts vote for the first time ever! because the actor was not an Indian citizen till now. Akshay Kumar’s voting pictures and videos went viral as he was spotted giving for the first time since earlier he was not a Canadian citizen, which forbade him from voting in India.

However, Kumar attained citizenship in India in 2023 and following this, he gave his first vote in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Kumar was spotted looking dapper in an Olive green shirt outside of a polling booth in Mumbai, performing his civic duty. He also urged others to cast their votes and choose the right leader for the public’s welfare.

The fifth phase of elections has begun in the country today, with six states and union territories across 49 constituencies having begun voting.

The voting has also begun in Mumbai, where Bollywood celebrities are seen as early voters, with images of celebrities like Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar going viral over social media.

Celebrities Farhan Akhtar, Zoya, Sanya Malhotra, and many others were also seen queuing up early to cast their votes today across Mumbai.