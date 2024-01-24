Video of two planes landing at the same time goes viral, watch

The video of two planes landing at the same time has gone viral. The two passenger planes were seen landing on the runway at the Airport side by side at the San Francisco International Airport in the US.

Instagram user, nickflightx posted the video. The caption of the video reads, “United Airlines and Alaska Airlines coming in side by side into SFO to make a gorgeous parallel landing on 28L and 28R! One of the few places in the world you can watch planes land side by side like this!”

We can see in the video that the two passenger planes are approaching to the runway side by side. Within a second wheels of both the planes touch the ground. The video continues till both the Airplanes halts. The act seems perilous while reports say this thing often happens at this Airports.

“Did that at SFO 30 years ago. I was flying an M20J landing next to a DC-10. It was awesome,” a user shared his experience in the comment box.

“Mr. Alaska please put me down before landing . I can walk from here,” quipped another user in his comment.

“The airport was originally designed to only be temporary but they never went forward with building a new one. So now when the fog comes in they have to shut one of the runways down because yes it is too dangerous for them to land so close together,” explained another user.

“It was close, but Alaska won!!,” another user commented.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick (@nickflightx)

Also read: 6 dead after plane carrying mining workers crashes in Canada