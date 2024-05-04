Tiger nail, Pangolin scales seized in Nuapada, 2 held

Odisha
Nuapada: In a crackdown on the wildlife mafias the Forest Department officials on Saturday conducted a joint raid and seized tiger nails, bear nails and pangolin scales while the illegal traders were carrying out an illegal deal. Two persons were arrested in this nexus.

The two accused persons have been identified as Raghu Mahanand of Sunabeda and Parmeswar Majhi of Jamgan.

As per reports, a joint squad of Wildlife Department and Khariar Forest Department conducted a raid today in the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary while an illegal dealing of precious wildlife items was underway. Two persons were arrested from the spot during the raid. They have been forwarded to the Court.

A tiger nail, two bear nails as well as 202 numbers of pangolin scales were seized from the possession of the wildlife mafias.

ACF Sanjeev Bangola of Sunabeda Wildlife Department has informed about the arrest and seizure.

