Video of elderly man trying to click perfect pic of his wife wins hearts online: Watch

Everyone wants to experience true love, the one that will last forever. Walking in the park, if you ever come across an old couple in their 50s or even 80s, enjoying a strong and romantic bond, the cathartic feeling of wanting what they have when you are old and gray is natural. Such a view was captured in a video and later shared on social media. The adorable clip featuring an elderly couple sharing a happy moment is winning hearts online.

Shared on Instagram by ‘yoga_with_kush,’ the now-viral video shows an elderly couple visiting the Adiyogi Shiva statue in Tamil Nadu. Therein, the man can be seen trying to click a perfect picture of his wife from different angles. Although she was too shy to pose, she gave in to her husband’s persuasions and decided to pose. However, she can be seen blushing a lot as well.

“Love=Efforts” read the caption of the post.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the post has garnered more than 7.5 million views and tons of comments. The comments section is replete with words like “pure love” and “true love”.