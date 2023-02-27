Elderly woman professing love to her husband: video wins hearts

Valentine’s Day has passed, but stories of romantic dates continue to melt people’s hearts. In light of it, a video shared online depicts an elderly woman confessing her love for her husband by giving him a flower. The post has touched many people’s hearts, and it may do the same for you.

In the now-viral video, a lady can be seen dropping her axe and saying, “I love you, Rama,” while giving her spouse a flower. Her husband appears to blush at his wife’s childish antics as he playfully smacks the old woman while flashing a shy smile. The older couple’s cheerful banter causes a second female worker who was on the working site with her child to burst into laughter.

This clip was shared by a user named beautiful world_ on Instagram with a smiley emoji.

Take a moment to look at the video:

So far, the video has garnered more than tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “So lovely.” Another commented, “Dil Bhar Aaya.”