Tribal-duo from Gujarat invent ‘anti-clockwise’ running wrist watch

In a recent invention, two tribal men from Gujarat have designed a watch that works in ‘anti-clockwise’ direction. They claim that the watch functions keeping harmony with nature. The Gujarat tribal men invented and named the device as ‘Tribal watch.’

The ‘inventors’ of the watch are Pradip Patel and Bharat Patel. Both of them are friends, and residents of of Dolvan taluka of Tapi district, Gujarat. The concept behind the unique functioning was inspired from nature itself. The makers of the watch in a statement said that nature works anti-clockwise, even the earth moves anti-clockwise around the sun. This gave them the required inspiration to design the watch.

Bharat Patel works in a watch repairing unit. Hence his expertise was an adequate need and his contribution, much significant. The duo began working around two years back and since then has designed around 1000 models.

The watch that the two Gujarat tribal men invented was launched at the Circuit house in Navsari. It was launched by Anand Patel, Congress MLA from Vasanda on January 3. Not only this, but their product line will also be displayed at the Adivasi Ekta Parishad from January 13 to January 15. The 3-day event is for the tribal people. It is to be held in Kavant, Chhota Udepur.