This Pakistani man has an uncanny resemblance to Rajinikanth

It is believed that each person in the world has at least six doppelgangers. Although it is exciting to meet our own lookalikes, it is hard to come across one. However, celebrity face twins surface online as soon as they are discovered. One such picture of South Cinema superstar Rajinikanth’s doppelganger has taken the Internet by storm after being shared.

This is the first time when netizens have found an uncanny resemblance between a Pakistan man named Rehmat Gashkori and our very own Thalaivar.

According to reports, Gashkori, a retired government employee from Pakistan, was unaware of the fact that bears a resemblance to Rajinikanth until his friends and colleagues pointed it out.

After his pictures went viral, several users talked about how his hairdo, body language, and stride are so similar to the superstar. Although Gashkori wasn’t really excited about his new-found fame at first, eventually he started enjoying the attention.

Take a look:

I’m blessed with Positive people Rehmat Gishkori Sahb is like my elder brother 🥰

What an amazing personality 😊 pic.twitter.com/VWltwiOSjD — Imran Khan Hara (@ImranKhanHara) September 30, 2020

When his popularity started gearing up, Gashkori decided to learn a few antics of Rajinikanth to keep his fans entertained. Recalling an incident in Karachi, the man said that once, when he was traveling to the city of lights, for a medical checkup, he stopped by a shopping mall to pick up a few things. During his time there, people gathered around him in large numbers and started taking selfies.

Some of them also asked him if he is really Rajinikanth. To this, he replied, “Yes, but I’m from Pakistan.”

“People from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Nepal comment on my pictures and call me Rajnikanth,” Gashkori said to a Pakistan-based news agency.