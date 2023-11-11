Goa’s ‘Rum-antic’ Chai: Viral video of Old Monk Rum Tea leads to Café Raid

In an interesting twist, a video circulating on social media showcased a tea vendor in Goa spicing up the usual chai experience by adding a unique ingredient- Old Monk Rum. The video, shot at Café Aguada in Goa, gained attention and excitement from viewers as it depicted the preparation of a distinctive drink.

The clip began with the vendor adding sugar to a burning Kulhad cup, giving it a unique twist by swinging it in the air. The special touch came when he poured Old Monk Rum into the earthen container, creating a concoction termed as “Old Monk Rum Chai.” The preparation didn’t stop there; milk was added to the cup, and the final product was presented alongside a classic rum bottle.

Netizens, while praising the unique concoction, also expressed interest in trying it. Comments like “Awesome” and “I might actually try that; looks interesting” flooded social media in response to the viral video.

However, the viral video led to repercussions for Café Aguada, as reports indicate that the café was raided by Mapusaexcise officials. The authorities found that the café was unlawfully selling liquor, prompted by the attention the video garnered.

In response, legal action was taken, and a case was registered against Café Aguada under Section 9 of the Goa Excise Duty Act and Rules, 1964.