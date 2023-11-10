Fisherman in Pakistan catches rare fish, becomes millionaire

New Delhi: A fisherman reportedly became millionaire overnight after catching a rare fish and selling it in high price. The said fish is said to be rich with medicinal value and so the cost is so high.

Haji Baloch, from the impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village, caught the fish known as golden fish or ‘Sowa’ in the local dialect from the Arabian Sea on Monday.

The entire catch was sold for some 70 million rupees at the Karachi harbour.

The Sowa fish has high demand and considered rare because some substances from its belly are said to have great medicinal values.

