For the first time, Father-daughter duo flies commercial jet together

For the first time, Brian and Becky Morgan, from Colchester, who both work at Jet2.com, flew together on a commercial flight.

Brian Morgan has been an experienced pilot with Jet2.com since 2016. He was recently promoted to the rank of captain after finishing his command upgrade.

Inspired by her father’s passion for flying, Becky expressed that it was her “dream” to follow in his footsteps.

She turned her long-standing dream into reality by successfully completing the airline’s rigorous pilot apprentice programme.

Becky Morgan joined Jet2.com as a second officer, beginning her aviation career. Since then, she has embarked on over 170 flights to numerous destinations across Europe.

“It would be fantastic to recreate this memory and once again take to the sky together as not only father and daughter but colleagues,” said Mr Morgan to BBC.

The historic flight, which saw the father-daughter pair co-piloting for the first time, was described as a “momentous” day by Captain Morgan.

