Massive fire breaks out in residential area Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Over 20 houses gutted in blaze

Mayurbhanj: A massive fire broke out in residential area resulting in over 20 houses turned to ashes in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The incident occurred in Bindhanisahi under Kendudiha panchayat of Badasahi block of the district.

According to sources, over 20 houses including money, good, and other important things like documents were burnt to ashes in the incident. However, the cause of fire in not known yet.

After receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel and police reached the spot and tried to douse the flames. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, a major fire reportedly broke out at Reliance Trends shopping mall at Anandpur of Odisha’s Keonjhar district. According to reports, the fire broke out at the greenroom of the shopping mall this afternoon while it was open and several employees along with some customers were inside, following which a thick smoke was seen emitting from the building.

Soon, the emergency siren of the shopping mall rang due to which everyone ran for life. However, some employees were stranded inside.

On being informed, three Fire Brigades rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire completely and rescued eight employees who were trapped inside the smoke-filled mall. Out of the eight employees, four had sustained injuries by the time they were rescued. They were rushed to the local hospital for treatment.