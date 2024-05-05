Odisha Elections 2024: Congress changes candidates in these assembly seats, Know full details

Bhubaneswar: In the upcoming Odisha Elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) have changed candidates in the five assembly seats in Odisha on Sunday.

The Congress fielded Debashis Nayak for the Bari assembly seat. Yesterday, Nayak had joined the Congress after quitting BJD party. Earlier, he had joined BJP after quitting BJD.

The Congress has given ticket to Sudarshan Das in place of Debi Prasanna Chand in Jaleswar, Akshaya Acharya from Nilagiri, Himanshu Chaulia from Athamalik, Uma Bhallav Rath from Puri and Sudarshan Sahoo from Athagarh assembly seat in place of Maheboob Ahmed Khan.