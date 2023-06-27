Drone show creates spectacular scene of giant bottle pouring liquor into wine cup, watch

New Delhi: The Bordeaux Wine Festival was celebrated in France where the drone show garnered much admiration wherein it was seen that liquor was poured into a wine glass from a giant bottle. And this whole spectacular illumination was created by drones.

The night sky was illuminated with this unique drone show. The video of the happening was uploaded to Twitter and it went viral.

Twitter user Figen shared the video and captioned, “Drones used in the Wine Festival celebrations illuminated the night. France, Bordeaux. “

The spectacular show was widely liked. Many people are reportedly of the opinion that it is a great marketing trick to woo the consumers. Some others are of the view that drone show has replaced the firework show these days. Moreover, this is a little more eco-friendly way to present a show.

Besides, the post on Twitter garnered a number of interesting reactions from netizens.

A user wrote, “Drones take graphic design and marketing to another level!” while another commented, “Who needs fireworks when you have drones with a taste for wine?”

Another user quipped, “Beautiful… but not drinkable … I prefer a true Bordeaux.”

Yet another user commented, “It was a breathtaking fusion of artistry and technology, reminding us that even the noblest of traditions can embrace the wonders of the digital age.”