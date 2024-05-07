HM Amit Shah casts vote, urges people to ‘accept voting as duty’

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, Amit Shah cast his vote on Tuesday and appealed to voters to “accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building”.

He was accompanied by his son, Jay Shah, who is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and other family members

Before casting his vote, Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the Kameshwar Mahadev temple in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, in the morning, the Home Minister posted in several languages, urging people to vote. He said, “In the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election, I appeal to all the voters who are going to cast their votes today to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building. Once again, vote for a corruption-free, caste-free, and dynasticism-free system. Elect a government that has experience in public welfare and a blueprint for a developed India. Your vote will lay the foundation of good fortune for not only you but also for the entire nation for decades to come.”

Several prominent figures have already exercised their voting rights, including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer IAS P. Bharati, AAP candidate and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava, Congress candidate Geniben Thakor from Banaskantha, AAP candidate Anant Patel from Valsad, BJP leader Arjun Modhwadia, and BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar.