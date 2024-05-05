Burnt body of Congress leader who went missing recovered in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The burnt body of a Congress leader recovered days after he went missing in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The deceased identified KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh went missing two days back.

According to reports, the body of KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh from his farm house, while his legs were tied using wires.

Reportedly, the deceased’s son Jaffrin had lodged a complaint on Friday stating that his father had been missing since Thursday.

Following the recovery, the police have sent the body for autopsy and initiated a probe into the matter.

It is worth mentioning Jeyakumar, who was Congress’s Tirunelveli East district president, had allegedly written a letter to the Tirunelveli SP claiming that he had received death threats over financial disputes, and he had noticed suspicious men around his house during the night.

Jeyakumar also had mentioned the names and phone numbers of many people in the letter. Further investigation into the matter is underway.