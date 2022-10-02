‘Don’t Call Me Bhaya and Uncle’: Uber driver’s notice for passengers goes viral

uber driver puts don't call me bhaya note
Image credit- Twitter.Sohini M

It is natural for Indians to call ‘Bhaiya’ or ‘Uncle’ to shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, cab drivers, etc. But, little do we know is if they like being called so or not. In a similar light of events, an Uber driver used humour to make the reasonable request to the passengers calling him anything beside his name.

Shared on Twitter by user Sohini M, a sign at the back of the front seat of an Uber cab read: “Don’t call me bhaya and uncle.” The driver made it crystal clear for the passengers to not call him with anything other than his name.

The tweet has started an array of reactions on the microblogging site and Twitteratis are amused by the driver’s sense of humour. People on the platform flocked to the thread to make their own suggestions.

Take a look:

Even Uber India responded to the tweet advising people what to call them.

