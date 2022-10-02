‘Don’t Call Me Bhaya and Uncle’: Uber driver’s notice for passengers goes viral

It is natural for Indians to call ‘Bhaiya’ or ‘Uncle’ to shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, cab drivers, etc. But, little do we know is if they like being called so or not. In a similar light of events, an Uber driver used humour to make the reasonable request to the passengers calling him anything beside his name.

Shared on Twitter by user Sohini M, a sign at the back of the front seat of an Uber cab read: “Don’t call me bhaya and uncle.” The driver made it crystal clear for the passengers to not call him with anything other than his name.

The tweet has started an array of reactions on the microblogging site and Twitteratis are amused by the driver’s sense of humour. People on the platform flocked to the thread to make their own suggestions.

Take a look:

Let’s normalize calling everyone Sir/ma’am. — Radhikasen (@Radhikasenoffi1) September 28, 2022

I just call every driver “driver sahab” because i did it once and the cabby was overwhelmed because no one had ever called him Sahab in the 20 years he had been driving cabs, and he spoke about it to me for a few minutes. I didn’t realise it would be so impactful. — Aditi – #WhereIsPengShuai (@mateshutup) September 27, 2022

I have always stuck to calling people Boss! — Shubham (@thatsharmaboy) September 27, 2022

they call me bhaya, they call me uncle, they call me him, always the same… pic.twitter.com/PXl2ZycEW8 — Simi B Good (@SimiBGood) September 28, 2022

Emotionally kafi chot lagi hai driver ko 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Javid Samad جاوید صمد (@alpachino007) September 28, 2022

