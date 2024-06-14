Massive fire breaks out at mall in Kolkata, several feared trapped

Kolkata: Several people are feared trapped after a huge fire broke out at a mall in Kolkata of West Bengal on Friday. The incident has come to fore from the Acropolis Mall of the capital city of West Bengal.

On receiving information about the incident, at least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to the douse the flames.

Meanwhile, the fire department officials have initiated rescue operation and have been vacating people from the offices that operate from inside the mall.

The efforts of dousing the flames is underway, however, the cause of the blaze is yet to be known. In some videos, people are seen rushing out of the mall after the fire broke out.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

It is worth mentioning here that this is second such incident in the city this week. Earlier, a massive fire also broke out at a restaurant in Kolkata’s Park Street area on Tuesday. Following the incident, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. The fire incident caused chaos and panic in the busy market.