Progress of monsoon stops in Odisha, MeT warns about rise in temperature

Bhubaneswar: The progress of Monsoon in Odisha has been delayed, said reliable reports from the weather department in this regard on Friday. According to reports, yellow alert has been issued in eight districts today.

The weather center has warned about hot and humid conditions from June 14 to June 17. Monsoon will continue for 3 to 4 days. The weather center has estimated that the hot weather will continue till four days. However rain may be experienced from June 17 onwards.

Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur are expected to face heavy heatwave. A yellow alert has been issued to Bargarh, Sonepur and Boudh, while a yellow alert has been issued to 11 districts of northern and coastal Odisha for hot and humid conditions.

Monsoon touched Odisha four days earlier than normal time, but the monsoon did not advance. Monsoon has now stopped and is not progressing. Only two districts that is Koraput and Malkangiri are experiencing rains. The Meteorological Center has predicted that the heat will continue till the next four days.