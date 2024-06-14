Odisha: Woman and daughter meet watery grave in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Reports on Friday said that a mother and daughter died due too drowning in Nabarngpur district of Odisha. Today, there was an atmosphere of excitement and joy in the village as it is paheili Raja.

An unfortunate incident happened in Pujari Bharandi village of Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district. A mother and daughter died after drowning in the pond while bathing. The deceased have been identified as Gita Kalar and Karishima Kalar. Today at around 10 o’clock the mother and daughter went to the pond to wash their clothes and bathe.

According to the information available, the girl first drowned in the water. The mother jumped into the pond to save the girl but failed to save her. Later the mother also died. A pall of gloom was seen in the village following the incident.

The villagers informed the police. The police reached the spot and started investigation. The bodies have been recovered and have been sent for postmortem.

