Mumbai’s cool cop dances with social media sensations on “Ishq Vishk”, Video leaves internet in love

People these days show their talents on the Internet. One among such people is Mumbai’s cool cop Amol Kamble. Recently, one of the videos of him dancing with internet sensations Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan on Ishq Vishq song.

The video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram by @amolkamble. In the video, the cop is seen dancing with the ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ stars Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan. He has shared the video with a caption that read, “Ishq Vishk with the boys @jibraan.khan and @rohitsaraf. Thank you so much for giving such respect.”

After being shared, the video has garnered over 4.5 million views, while nearly 2.99 lakh Instagram users have liked the video.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Honestly the middle man did much better than boys” Another person wrote, “Papa dancing with his kiddos after both his kids qualify Jee advanced.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Salute to the middle man. Honestly speaking, I myself am unfit to do this..” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Sir it’s icing on the eyes to see your dance hats off Amol sir lots of love.” A fifth person wrote, “Such main aapka video dekh ke fidaaa ho gaya sir.”